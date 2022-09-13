Russia's war in Ukraine the backdrop to pope's Kazakh visit

Darhan Qydyrali, minister of information and social development, said the presence of world religious leaders in the country was fully in Kazakhstan's national interests. “We invited them and hoped that Patriarch Kirill will also participate," he told The Associated Press on the eve of the congress. "All in all, I think the congress will give an example that other issues can be also solved through the dialogue of religions.”

When St. John Paul II visited in 2001, 10 years after independence, he highlighted Kazakhstan’s diversity while recalling its dark past under Stalinist repression: Entire villages of ethnic Poles were deported en masse from western Ukraine to Kazakhstan beginning in 1936, and the Soviet government deported hundreds of thousands of ethnic Germans, Chechens and other accused Nazi collaborators to Kazakhstan during World War II. Many of the deportees’ descendants remained and some of them make up the country’s Catholic community, which only numbers about 125,000 in a country of nearly 19 million people.

Sophia Gatovskaya, a parishioner at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Cathedral in the capital, said she attended that first papal visit and that it has borne fruit to this day.

“It was actually amazing. And after this visit, we have peace and tolerance in our republic. We have a lot of nationalities in Kazakhstan, and we all live together. And we expect the same from this visit (of Pope Francis) that we will have peace in our republic. And we very much expect that the war in Ukraine will end.”

Combined Shape Caption A night view of the capital Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, with the Presidential Palace seen in the center, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Pope Francis is going to the majority-Muslim former Soviet republic on Tuesday to minister to its tiny Catholic community and participate in a Kazakh-sponsored conference of world religious leaders. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined Shape Caption A night view of the capital Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, with the Presidential Palace seen in the center, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Pope Francis is going to the majority-Muslim former Soviet republic on Tuesday to minister to its tiny Catholic community and participate in a Kazakh-sponsored conference of world religious leaders. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined Shape Caption Municipal workers prepare the square for a Holy Mass with Pope Francis' attending in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Pope Francis is going to the majority-Muslim former Soviet republic on Tuesday to minister to its tiny Catholic community and participate in a Kazakh-sponsored conference of world religious leaders. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko