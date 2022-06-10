Russia's central bank cuts interest rates to prewar level

Recent data pointed to a halt in the decline of business activity in May.

“The external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging and significantly constrains economic activity,” the central bank said.

While the bank has been able to prop up indicators such as the exchange rate, economists say the long-term impact of Russia's disrupted ties with the global economy will be severe.

On top of sanctions, many international companies have abandoned their investments in Russia due to the increased difficulty of doing business or because they do not want to be associated with the war.

The Institute of International Finance predicts the Russian economy will contract by 15% in 2022, followed by a further 3% decline in 2023, and the country faces the loss of the last 15 years of economic gains.