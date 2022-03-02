Russians face more sports sanctions, but not at Paralympics

Other sports bodies which have so far let Russians and Belarusians keep competing as neutral athletes include FINA, which governs swimming and other aquatic sports, and the federations for boxing, gymnastics, fencing and judo.

The restrictions have been strongly criticized by Russian politicians and on Wednesday by striker Artem Dzyuba, the top scorer for the Russian national soccer team.

Dzyuba wrote on Instagram that he is “against any war. War is terrible,” but said he found sporting sanctions a form of discrimination. “I am against discrimination based on nationality. I'm not ashamed to be Russian. I am proud to be Russian. And I don't understand why athletes have to suffer now.”

The governing body for British motorsports on Wednesday banned Russians from competing at events in the country, throwing into doubt Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin's ability to race in the British Grand Prix in July.

The sport's international governing body, known as FIA, had said Tuesday that Russian drivers like Mazepin can still compete but a block on having cars in national colors would stop his team, Haas, from bringing back the Russian flag-stripe livery it removed during last week’s testing.

Motorsport UK went further, with sanctions barring drivers and teams from Russia and Belarus from competing anywhere in Britain. The FIA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on what it would do when its rules conflict with those of national governing bodies.

The invasion of Ukraine has also led to a reshaping of sports' corporate ties to Russia. English soccer club Everton ended its sponsorship with companies belonging to Alisher Usmanov, a Russian billionaire who was placed under European Union sanctions last week. Also, a potential buyer has claimed Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is seeking to sell Chelsea, last year's Champions League winner.

There has also been an exodus of foreign players and coaches at Russian sports teams. Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke quit as coach of Russian soccer club FC Krasnodar on Wednesday, a day after Markus Gisdol left as coach of Lokomotiv Moscow. Defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy, who played for Ukraine at two European Championships, canceled his contract with Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday for what the club said were family reasons.

AP Sports Writer Rob Harris in London contributed to this report.

Caption Russian cross-country skier Aleksandr Bolshunov, center, walks down steps after training at Holmenkollen, near Oslo, Tuesday March 1, 2022. Norway challenged a decision by the International Ski Federation to allow Russians to keep competing, and said it would block them from upcoming rounds of the World Cup that Norway hosts this week. (Annika Byrde/NTB scanpix via AP) Credit: Annika Byrde