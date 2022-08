Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor of Sevastopol, said the drone that was shot down there fell on the roof of the fleet's headquarters and did not cause casualties or major damage.

But the incident underlined Russian forces’ vulnerability in Crimea. A drone attack on Russia's Black Sea naval headquarters on July 31 injured five people and forced the cancellation of observances of Russia’s Navy Day.

This week, a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea was hit by an explosion. Last week, nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an airbase on Crimea.

Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. But President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the blasts in Crimea.

Meanwhile, fighting in southern Ukrainian areas just north of Crimea has stepped up in recent weeks as Ukrainian forces try to drive Russian forces out of cities they have occupied since early in the six-month-old war.

Russian shelling shelling wounded at least nine people, including four children, and damaged houses and an apartment block in the town of Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region, Gov. Vitaliy Kim said Saturday.

"All children in a serious condition. Ages range from three to 17 years,” Kim wrote on Telegram.

A Ukrainian airstrike, meanwhile, hit targets in Melitopol, the largest Russian-controlled city in the Zaporizhzhia region, 100 kilometers (65 miles) north of Crimea, according to Ukrainian and Russia-installed local officials.

The Ukrainian military on Saturday said it had destroyed a prized Russian radar system and other equipment stationed in occupied areas in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. It was not clear if this was the strike on Melitopol.

“Tonight, there were powerful explosions in Melitopol, which the whole city heard,” the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Ferodov, said. “According to preliminary data, (it was) a precise hit on one of the Russian military bases, which the Russian fascists are trying to restore for the umpteenth time in the airfield area.”

In the east, Ukraine’s military General Staff said Saturday that intensified combat took place around Bakhmut, a small city whose capture would enable Russia to threaten the two largest remaining Ukrainian-held cities in the eastern Donbas region.

Bakhmut for weeks has been a key target of Moscow’s eastern offensive as the Russian military tries to complete a months-long campaign to conquer all of the Donbas, where pro-Moscow separatists have proclaimed two republics that Russia recognized as sovereign states at the beginning of the war.

A local Ukrainian official reported sustained fighting Saturday near four settlements on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which together make up the contested Donbas region. Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai did not name the settlements. Russian forces overran nearly all of Luhansk last month and since then have focused on capturing Ukrainian-held areas of Donetsk.

Russian shelling killed seven civilians Friday in Donetsk province, including four in Bakhmut, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote Saturday on Telegram. Taking Bakhmut would give the Russians room to advance on the province’s main Ukrainian-held cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Ukraine said Sloviansk and Kramatorsk were targeted Friday, along with the Kharkiv region to the north, home to Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Local authorities reported renewed Russian shelling overnight along a broad front, including of the northern Kharkiv and Sumy regions, which border Russia, as well as of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region and Mykolaiv.

Kozlowska reported from London.

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https;//apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Combined Shape Caption A worker cleans up after an early morning rocket attack hit the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Russia continued to shell towns and villages in Ukraine's embattled eastern Donetsk region, according to regional authorities, where Russian forces are pushing to overtake areas still held by Ukraine. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov) Credit: Vadim Belikov

Combined Shape Caption Members of a local community center wear traditional Ukrainian clothing to record an online video message for the country's upcoming Independence Day on Aug. 24 in Andriivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Local residents wait their turn to receive humanitarian aid at Saint-Strytensky Temple of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Sandbags fortify a gas pump as a queue forms for customers waiting to fill up their tanks in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Deteriorating sandbags fortify a gas pump as customers wait in line in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Bulk cargo ship SSI Invincible II is anchored at the Marmara sea in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. During a visit, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was briefed on the ongoing inspection of the bulk cargo ship SSI Invincible II anchored at the Marmara sea next to Istanbul. The vessel will head to Chornomorsk, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Combined Shape Caption UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, center, arrives to Zeyport in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. During a visit, Guterres was briefed on the ongoing inspection of the bulk cargo ship SSI Invincible II anchored at the Marmara sea next to Istanbul. The vessel will head to Chornomorsk, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue, where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption People visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue, where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue, where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption People visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption People visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military technics have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers is on display on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military technics have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers is on display on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military technics have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers is on display on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drawing the attention of large numbers of pedestrians and amateur snappers on Saturday in downtown Kyiv a large column of burned out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko