Russian warplane crashes into Sea of Azov city, ignites fire

A Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

There was no immediate word about any casualties on the ground but authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft. At least 17 apartments were said to be affected by the fire.