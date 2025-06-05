Russian strike kills 5 in Ukraine, including a 1 year old, hours after Trump calls Putin

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following Russia's drone attack in the Pryluky, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least five people, including a one-year-old child, were killed in a Russian drone strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky overnight, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said Thursday.

The attack came just hours after Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, Putin "very strongly" said that Russia will retaliate for Ukraine's weekend drone attacks on Russian military airfields.

Six more people were wounded in the attack and have been hospitalized, Chaus said. According to him, six Shahed-type drones struck residential areas of Pryluky early Thursday morning, causing severe damage to residential buildings.

Hours later, seventeen people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Thursday, including children, a pregnant woman, and a 93-year-old woman, regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

At around 1:05 a.m., Shahed-type drones struck two apartment buildings in the city’s Slobidskyi district, causing fires and destroying several private vehicles.

“By launching attacks while people sleep in their homes, the enemy once again confirms its tactic of insidious terror,” Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

This photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, shows the fire following Russia's drone attack in the Pryluky, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

