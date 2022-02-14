Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

Valieva's two main rivals for gold are her own teammates, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova. All three share the same coach, Eteri Tutberidze, who is a focus of two investigations from the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian anti-doping agency to find out how a young athlete in her care tested positive.

The ruling won't decide what happens to the gold medal Valieva has already won in the team event. That competition concluded Feb. 7 with a commanding victory for the Russian squad, but there's been no medal ceremony because of the ongoing uncertainty. CAS is only deciding whether Valieva can continue to skate until the Dec. 25 positive test can be resolved with a full investigation.

Valieva has the backing of the Kremlin and her teammates. After skating Monday in ice dance, Russian competitor Gleb Smolkin said he and his partner Diana Davis — Tutberidze's daughter — did not feel stressed by the controversy.

“We wish Kamila all the best and we’re going to be very supportive," Smolkin said. "It doesn’t matter what the decision is going to be.”

Aaron Morrison in Beijing contributed to this report.

Coach Eteri Tutberidze, left, talks to Kamila Valieva, center, of the Russian Olympic Committee, during a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)