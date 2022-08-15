Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing 3 people

For their part, the Ukrainian military claimed to have destroyed more than 10 Russian warehouses with ammunition and military equipment in the past week.

In other developments Monday:

__ Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner filed an appeal against her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession, Russian news agencies reported. Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4. She was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

__ The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, extended martial law and the country's general mobilization for another 90 days.

“Ukraine has always longed and longs for peace and many times in various negotiation formats has offered the Russian leadership to end the war and free Ukrainian land from occupation,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video late Sunday. “But so far, Russia believes in terror, remains in the grip of its propaganda illusions and still hopes that it can supposedly achieve something through various forms of blackmail. It won’t.”

He emphasized that “we must defend ourselves,” adding that “the stronger Ukraine will be, the weaker Russia will be, and therefore, the less time this war will last.”

__ Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of three regional branches of Ukraine’s top security agency, SBU, in the Kyiv, Lviv and Tarnopil regions. Zelenskyy’s office didn’t elaborate on the reasons behind the move. Last month, he dismissed SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and a chief prosecutor, saying their departments had too many people who faced accusations of collaborating with the Russians.

Valentyna Kondratieva, 75, stands inside her damaged home Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, where she sustained injuries in a Russian rocket attack last night in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. The strike killed three people and wounded 13 others, according to the mayor. The attack came less than a day after 11 other rockets were fired at the city. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

A Ukrainian serviceman prays during a service at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

