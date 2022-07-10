Russian rocket attack kills 15 in Ukraine; others trapped

“There was an explosion, all the windows blew out and I was thrown to the ground. I called my children to tell them I was alive. My kitchen walls and balcony have completely vanished,” said one resident, 45-year-old Oksana, who did not wish to provide her last name.

She struggled to hold back her tears as she spoke. She had been in her third-floor apartment when the missiles struck.

“We didn’t hear any incoming sound, we just felt the impact. I ran to hide in the corridor with my dogs. Everyone I knew started calling me to find out what had happened. I was shaking like a leaf,” said Irina Shulimova, a 59-year-old retiree.

Front doors and balconies were torn apart in the blast, heaps of twisted metal and brick lay on the ground, and crushed summer cherries lay among shattered window panes.

A 30-year-old technology worker named Oleksandr said his mother was among those injured in the explosion.

“Thank God I wasn’t injured, it was a miracle,” he said, touching the crucifix around his neck.

Although the home he shares with his mother is now shattered, he says he doesn’t plan to leave the neighborhood.

“I only have enough money to support myself for another month. Lots of people are fed up already of refugees coming from the east – no one will feed or support us there. It’s better to stay,” said Oleksandr, who declined to give his surname.

Dima, another resident, had lived for more than 20 years on the ground floor of one of the buildings that were hollowed out in the attack. He walked back and forth across the rubble.

“As you can see, my home is lost,” he said.

Twenty-one people were killed earlier this month when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region. In addition, at least 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in late June.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that it is hitting only targets of military value in the war. There was no comment on Chasiv Yar at a Russian Defense Ministry briefing on Sunday.

The Donetsk region is one of two provinces along with Luhansk that make up the Donbas region, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014. Last week, Russia captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.

Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the Donbas, despite assessments they were taking an operational pause, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said Saturday.

After the seizure of Lysychansk, some analysts predicted that Moscow’s troops likely would take some time to rearm and regroup.

But “so far there has been no operational pause announced by the enemy. He is still attacking and shelling our lands with the same intensity as before,” Haidai said. He later said Ukrainian forces had destroyed some ammunition depots and barracks used by the Russians.

Combined Shape Caption Rescue workers stand on the rubble at the scene in the after math of a missile strike that his a residential apartment block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Iryna Shulimova, 59, weeps at the scene in the after math of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption A sofa chair is seen in what is left standing in the aftermath of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption A woman looks at rescue workers at scene in the aftermath of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Rescue workers sift through rubble at the scene in the after math of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Rescue workers sift through rubble at the scene in the after math of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Rescue workers sift through rubble at the scene in the after math of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Rescue workers sift through rubble at the scene in the after math of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road, in Stupochky, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road, in Stupochky, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption A Sunday morning cyclist emerges from a sandbagged tunnel next to the Dnipro River in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. The war's reminders are everywhere as Russian forces pound away at communities in Ukraine's industrial heartland to the east. (AP Photo/Cara Anna) Credit: Cara Anna Credit: Cara Anna