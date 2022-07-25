Russian opposition figure detained after returning to Moscow

BreakingNews
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian authorities on Monday detained a liberal politician who has recently returned to Moscow from abroad, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent amid Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Leonid Gozman was detained after the Interior Ministry issued a warrant for his arrest while investigating a criminal case against him.

Gozman has been accused of breaching the law that requires Russian citizens to notify authorities about a foreign citizenship or a residency permit. If found guilty, Gozman could be sentenced to a fine or community work.

Gozman notified the authorities about his Israeli citizenship, but the authorities claimed that he failed to do so within required time.

Gozman, a vocal critic of the Kremlin's campaign in Ukraine, left Russia when it started but returned in June in what he described as a “moral” choice.

The Russian Justice Ministry has listed him as a “foreign agent,” a description that carries a strong pejorative meaning and implies additional government scrutiny.

Gozman's lawyer, Mikhail Biryukov, said the politician was detained on the Moscow subway and taken to a police station.

