Dense Fog Advisory this morning; more showers expected this afternoon, evening
Russian nationalist lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies at 75

FILE Russian Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky speaks during a meeting with animal rights activists in a park in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2021. On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Zhirinovsky, who has been the head of Russia's nationalist Liberal Democratic Party for three decades, died at the age of 75. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
A senior Russian lawmaker whose sulphurous rhetoric and antics alarmed the West but appealed to citizens' aggrievement and wounded pride has died at age 75

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian nationalist leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a senior lawmaker whose sulphurous rhetoric and antics alarmed the West but appealed to Russians’ aggrievement and wounded pride, has died at age 75, the speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament said Wednesday.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Zhirinovsky died after “a serious and prolonged illness.” The lawmaker was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Feb. 2; in late March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zhirinovsky was “in serious condition.”

As the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party for three decades, Zhirinovsky was infamous for making vehement statements that were neither liberal nor democratic, and typically delivered with a ferocious glare.

He advocated for Russia to forcefully regain control of Alaska from the United States, suggested that Russia hit former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s residence with a nuclear weapon and said he wanted a DNA test to see if he was related to Donald Trump.

While Zhirinovsky played the role of a wild man, many saw him as a tamed one submissive to the Kremlin. In parliament, his party routinely voted to support measures put forth by the more stolid United Russia party, which is President Vladimir Putin’s power base.

