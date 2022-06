Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram that “airstrikes by Ka-52 helicopters were carried out in the areas of Girske and Myrna Dolyna, by Su-25 aircraft - on Ustynivka,” while Lysychansk was hit by a missile from the Tochka-U complex.

A total of 13 houses were damaged in Girske, and five in Lysychansk. Another airstrike was reported in the eastern city of Kramatorsk by its mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko. No one was killed in the attack, he said, but two of the city’s enterprises sustained “significant damage.”

On Sunday morning, Ukraine’s General Staff accused Russian forces of using phosphorus munitions in the Kharkiv region and said noted that Moscow continues to carry out missile and airstrikes on military and civilian infrastructure, including in Kyiv.

The General Staff said in its morning update that the Russian troops used phosphorus munitions in the area of the Cherkaski Tyshky village in the Kharkiv region. The claim couldn't be independently verified.

The update also confirmed strikes on Kyiv, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear from the statement which infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were hit.

The General Staff also said that the Russian forces continue assault operations in Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region, one of two key cities left to be captured there. The Russians currently control the eastern part of the city, the update said, and are focusing on encircling Ukrainian forces in the area and “blocking off main logistical routes.”

In the Black Sea, the General Staff said, five naval-based Kalibr cruise missiles stood ready to be used.

Combined Shape Caption A man stands looking at a building destroyed during attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Combined Shape Caption A woman takes pictures of a building destroyed by shelling, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian emergency service personnel work outside the damaged building following shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Sofiia Bobok)