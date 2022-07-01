springfield-news-sun logo
Russian missile attack hits residential buildings in Odesa

Ukrainian rescuers dismantle the roof of a high-rise building damaged by Russian shelling in one of the residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Sofiia Bobok)

Ukrainian rescuers dismantle the roof of a high-rise building damaged by Russian shelling in one of the residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Sofiia Bobok)

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries.

Video of the pre-dawn Friday attack showed the charred remains of buildings in Odesa.

The assault comes after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island, a key Black Sea island, on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to the vital Ukrainian port city of Odesa. But they kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.

This image from Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Snake Island, in the Black Sea, on Thursday June 30, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

A paramedic helps a man wounded by the Russian shelling at the man's house in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A paramedic helps a man wounded by the Russian shelling at the man's house in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A paramedic helps a man wounded by the Russian shelling at the man's house in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A paramedic helps a man wounded by the Russian shelling at the man's house in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A paramedic helps a man wounded by the Russian shelling at the man's house in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A paramedic helps a man wounded by the Russian shelling at the man's house in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Mayor of Slovyansk Vadym Liakh passes by a car damaged by the Russian shelling in the city centre, in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Mayor of Slovyansk Vadym Liakh passes by a car damaged by the Russian shelling in the city centre, in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Mayor of Slovyansk Vadym Liakh passes by a car damaged by the Russian shelling in the city centre, in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

