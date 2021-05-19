Russian lawmakers vote to abandon overflight treaty

Moscow has deplored the U.S. withdrawal, warning that it will erode global security by making it more difficult for governments to interpret the intentions of other nations, particularly amid heightened Russia-West tensions.

Moscow’s ties with Washington and its NATO allies have sunk to post-Cold War lows after the 2014 Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

The European Union has urged the U.S. to reconsider its exit and called on Russia to stay in the pact and lift flight restrictions, notably over its westernmost Kaliningrad region, which lies between NATO allies Lithuania and Poland.

Russia has insisted that the restrictions on observation flights it imposed in the past were permissible by the treaty and noted that the U.S. imposed more sweeping restrictions on observation flights over Alaska.

As a condition for staying in the pact after the U.S. pullout, Moscow has unsuccessfully pushed for guarantees from NATO allies that they wouldn’t hand over the data collected during their observation flights over Russia to the U.S.

The upper house, the Federation Council, is expected to follow suit on the bill on June 2 and once Putin signs the withdrawal bill it takes six months for the Russian exit to take effect.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told lawmakers Wednesday that if during that period the U.S. declares its intention to return to the pact, a “new diplomatic process will start.” He added, however, that he considers that unlikely.