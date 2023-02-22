Russian lawmakers endorse suspension of nuclear pact with US

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house, the State Duma, emphasized that the suspension is "reversible and can be reviewed if our Western opponents come back to reason and realize their responsibility for destroying the global security system.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also noted that it would be up to Putin to decide whether Moscow could return to the pact. “The president will determine if and when the conditions for reviewing or clarifying yesterday's decision emerge,” he told reporters.

Ryabkov noted that Russia's surveillance capability will allow it to keep track of U.S. nuclear forces even without exchanges of data and inspections that were envisaged by the New START.

“We will undoubtedly follow the actions by the U.S. and its allies very closely and take further countermeasures if necessary,” Ryabkov said.