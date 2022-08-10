Russian journalist detained, charged over war criticism

After quitting her job, Ovsyannikova became somewhat of an activist, staging antiwar pickets and speaking out publicly against the conflict.

She was fined two more times in recent weeks for disparaging the military in a critical Facebook post and comments she made at a court where opposition figure Ilya Yashin was remanded in custody pending trial for spreading false information about the military.

According to Net Freedoms, a legal aid group focusing on free speech cases, as of Wednesday there were 79 criminal cases on charges of spreading false information about the military and up to 4,000 administrative cases on charges of disparaging the armed forces.

Independent journalists in Russia have come under particular Kremlin scrutiny. A Moscow court on Wednesday fined the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta 350,000 rubles ($5,700) for “abusing the freedom of mass information.” It was unclear what the newspaper allegedly did wrong.

Since Putin came into power more than two decades ago, nearly two dozen journalists have been killed, including at least four who had worked for Novaya Gazeta. The newspaper shut down in March.

Its editor-in-chief, Dmitry Muratov, won the Nobel Peace Prize last year. In June, he auctioned off his prize to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees. The gold medal sold for $103.5 million.