Russian officials: School shooting in Kazan kills 8 people

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is the capital, said Tuesday that four male and three female eighth-grade students have died in the shooting. Minnikhanov's press service later added that a teacher was also killed.

“The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven’t been established, an investigation is underway,” Minnikhanov said after visiting the school, adding that security had been restored to the school.