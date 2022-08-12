springfield-news-sun logo
X

Russian GDP drops 4% in Q2 -- 1st full quarter of fighting

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
Russia's gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the state statistical service said Friday.

Russia was hit with a wide array of sanctions following its move into Ukraine on Feb. 24, including sanctions that cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international transfer system, and a significant exodus of foreign companies.

The report by the Rosstat service did not analyze why GDP was lower this year than in the same quarter of 2021. But it said there was a 15.3% drop in wholesale trade and a 9.8% contraction in retail trade.

Russia had reported sizable GDP increases in the first quarter of 2022 and for the last three quarters of 2021.

In Other News
1
Reports: FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
2
Fetterman plans 'raw' remarks in return to PA Senate race
3
California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life
4
Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package
5
Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top