Russian FM, on African tour, denies 'so-called food crisis'

Many African countries rely heavily on wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine, and African leaders weeks ago visited Moscow to express their food concerns while a looming famine stalks the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia, during the worst drought in decades.

But many African nations haven't openly criticized Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Experts have cited Moscow's support for some African nations dating back to the Soviet Union or Russia's role as a major arms supplier to the continent while sending relatively little humanitarian aid.

Ethiopia is Africa's diplomatic hub and second most populous country, and later this year it is expected to host the second Russia-Africa summit. Ukraine's president earlier this year addressed the Addis Ababa-based African Union continental body about Russia's invasion, but few heads of state reportedly tuned in.

Lavrov on his African tour has sought to reassure leaders concerned about a spike in grain prices and justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “threat” on Russia’s border.

He also claimed most countries do not support Western sanctions on Russia, calling it “basically evident from the fact that, except for two or three countries, no one in Africa, Asia or Latin America” has joined them.

Ethiopia's government made no public comment about the war in Ukraine or the food crisis during Lavrov's visit, with state media reporting only that Russia and Ethiopia had agreed to strengthen economic ties.