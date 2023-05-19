Russian ex-mayor fined for discrediting army but avoids prison

Roizman has repeatedly denied guilt, and his lawyers Thursday called for him to be cleared of all charges.

Despite this, the-ex mayor told reporters Friday that he didn’t plan to appeal the verdict, which he described as “an acquittal in the current conditions.”

Russian courts have regularly handed out fines and, occasionally, prison terms for public criticism of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

A top opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was convicted last month of treason and sentenced to 25 years in jail over public speeches against the military operation. Human rights organizations and Western governments denounced the verdict and demanded Kara-Murza's release. Amnesty International declared the 41-year-old to be a prisoner of conscience.

Another prominent Kremlin critic, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced last year to eight and a half years in prison on charges of spreading false information about the military.

In March, a Russian court also convicted a father over social media posts critical of the military operation and sentenced him to two years in prison. His 13-year-old daughter, who drew a sketch at school expressing distress over Moscow's actions, was sent to an orphanage before being taken to live with her estranged mother.