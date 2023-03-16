Russian dissident ex-mayor handed 14-day sentence

It was unclear whether the authorities would use his conviction to keep him behind bars for breaking the order not to use the internet. It was also unclear what the sentence would mean for his separate trial on charges of discrediting the military that is expected to open later this month.

Courts repeatedly fined Roizman last year on charges of discrediting the military, and he could face up to three years in prison for a repeat offense if convicted.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine last year, Russian lawmakers approved legislation that outlawed the alleged disparagement of the Russian military or the spread of “false information” about the country’s military operation in Ukraine. Courts across the country have increasingly handed out prison terms to critics of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Roizman was one of the few visible opposition figures in Russia who hadn't yet been been jailed or fled the country under pressure from authorities. A prominent opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced to 8½ years in prison on charges of discrediting the military, and another top opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, has been jailed on the same charges and is now facing trial.

Kara-Murza's health has deteriorated significantly behind bars, his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said. The politician couldn't attend a court hearing on Thursday and it was canceled, Prokhorov said on Facebook. The defense will work on getting the politician to a civilian hospital for examination and treatment and on releasing him from custody pending trial, Prokhorov said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP