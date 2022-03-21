Russian bond trading resumes for 1st time since Ukraine war

The government relies on domestic Russian banks for most of its borrowing needs.

The RGBI index of government debt fell 9.4%, the Tass news agency reported, pushing interest yields on bonds with maturities of 1-2 years to 19.5% and for 10 years to 18.1%.

The central bank said in a statement on its website that the bonds it purchased would be disposed of later to avoid influencing the bank's monetary policy.

Stocks last traded on Feb. 25, the day after the invasion started and sent the main stock index sharply lower. The central bank said announcements about trading in other sections of the exchange than bonds would be made at a later time.