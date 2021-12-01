Russia warns some US diplomats will have to leave by Jan 31

On Wednesday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ryabkov described Washington's move as an effective “destruction of diplomatic missions.”

“They just go head-on, continuing attempts to exert pressure,” he said about the U.S. “That language of ultimatums that the Americans also use in other spheres of our relations is unacceptable for us. We will respond in kind."

Russia and the U.S. have exchanged several rounds of diplomats expulsions and took other steps restricting the activities of their respective diplomatic missions over the past years as relations between Moscow and Washington sank to post-Cold War lows over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, its interference in U.S. elections, its hacking attacks and other irritants.

As part of trading diplomatic blows, Russia banned the U.S. Embassy from hiring local residents. The Embassy said the move forced it to reduce its consular workforce by 75% and cut most U.S. citizen services as well as non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel.