Russia wants evidence before giving explanations about an object that entered Poland's airspace

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia will not provide any explanations about an unidentified object that briefly entered Poland's airspace until it receives evidence that shows the object was a Russian missile, Russia's top diplomat in Poland said Saturday.

Poland's defense forces said an unknown object traveled 40 kilometers (24 miles) into the country's airspace Friday from the direction of Ukraine before leaving minutes later and vanishing off radars. The head of the Polish armed forces, Gen. Wiesław Kukuła, said "everything indicates" it was a Russian missile.