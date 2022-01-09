Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other Russian officials arrived in the evening for a meeting at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, diplomatic officials said. The luxury apartment overlooks Lake Geneva. Ryabkov was meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her team.

Earlier Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on state television that a first round of “narrow-format” talks on security would get underway during the day, according to Tass news agency.