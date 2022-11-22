Russia urges Turkey to show restraint in Syria

Russian presidential envoy in Syria Alexander Lavrentyev expressed hope that “it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from excessive use of force on the Syrian territory."

“We will, of course, call on our Turkish colleagues to show a certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, and an escalation of tension not only in the north, but also in the entire territory of Syria," Lavrentyev was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agencies in the Kazakh capital, Astana, ahead of talks on Syria.