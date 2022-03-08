Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Russia underestimated Ukraine's resistance, US official says

FILE - Director Avril Haines of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2021. Haines says the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance prior to launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

Credit: Graeme Jennings

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Director Avril Haines of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2021. Haines says the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance prior to launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

Credit: Graeme Jennings

Credit: Graeme Jennings

Nation & World
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
President Joe Biden’s top intelligence official says the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's top intelligence official said Tuesday the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine's resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a congressional panel that U.S. officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin feels “aggrieved” by Russia’s failure to subdue Ukraine and that he perceives that he cannot afford to lose the war. But what Putin might consider a victory could change given the escalating costs of the conflict to Russia, Haines said.

Despite Putin’s announcement that he would raise Russia’s alert level for nuclear weapons, Haines said the U.S. has not observed unusual changes in Russia’s nuclear force posture.

Haines said it is “unclear at this stage” whether Russia will try to conquer all of Ukraine, something that would require more resources than Putin has committed.

In Other News
1
Live updates: CERN suspends Russia's observer status
2
Average price for a gallon of gas in US hits a record $4.17
3
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
4
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
5
Woods to have teen daughter introduce him at Hall of Fame
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top