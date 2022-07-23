Russia, Ukraine trade missile strikes on war's 150th day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that the agreements offer “a chance to prevent a global catastrophe – a famine that could lead to political chaos in many countries of the world, in particular in the countries that help us.”

Despite the progress on that front, fighting raged unabated in eastern Ukraine's industrial heartland of the Donbas, where Russian forces tried to make new gains in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Russian troops also have faced Ukrainian counterattacks but largely held their ground in the Kherson region just north of the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainians bombarded the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnieper River using the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russia-appointed regional administration in Kherson, said.

Stremousov told Russian state news agency Tass that the only other crossing of the Dnieper, the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, also came under attack from rockets launched with the weapons supplied by Washington but wasn't damaged.

HIMARS, which fires GPS-guided rockets at targets 80 kilometers (50 miles) away, a distance that puts it out of reach of most Russian artillery systems, has significantly bolstered the Ukrainian strike capability.

In addition, Ukrainian forces shelled an automobile bridge across the Inhulets River in the village of Darivka, Stremousov told Tass. He said the bridge just east of the regional capital of Kherson sustained seven hits but remained open to traffic.

Stremousov saod that unlike the Antonivskyi Bridge, the small bridge in Darivka has no strategic value.

Since April, the Kremlin has concentrated on capturing the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking region of eastern Ukraine where pro-Russia separatists have proclaimed independence.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized Wednesday that Moscow plans to retain control of other areas its forces occupy during the war.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian police officer stops a man in his car to check documents, at a check point during night time curfew, in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian police officer stops a man in his car to check documents, at a check point during night time curfew, in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a check point, during night time curfew, in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a check point, during night time curfew, in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption A police officer looks at documents during his night time curfew patrol, as servicemen stand guard at a check point, in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption A police officer looks at documents during his night time curfew patrol, as servicemen stand guard at a check point, in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption A check point in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption A check point in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian policemen stop a man on his bicycle to check his documents, during their night time curfew patrol, in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian policemen stop a man on his bicycle to check his documents, during their night time curfew patrol, in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Grain fields backdropped by a power plant in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption Grain fields backdropped by a power plant in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty