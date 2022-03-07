Russia-Ukraine central to Blinken talks with Israel minister

Lapid, who flew to Latvia especially to brief Blinken on Bennett's meeting with Putin and express Israel's grave concern at the prospect of a new nuclear deal with Iran, said the meeting was taking place "at the moment the world order is changing."

“The war that is going on in Ukraine and the nuclear talks in Vienna are events that are changing the world as we know it,” he said. He said Israel is “totally committed” to doing everything in its power to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

On Iran, Lapid noted Israel's concerns about the nuclear negotiations potentially at the point of a breakthrough, saying Israel has well-known differences with the U.S. on a deal even if they share the end goal of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

“It’s no secret we have our differences on this, but it’s it’s a conversation between allies that have a common goal, which is preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold country and to stop Iran’s ability to spread terror and instability all around the world," Lapid said.

Blinken responded that both Israel and the United States are “united and committed to the proposition that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, second right, in Riga, Latvia, Monday, March 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he'll visit Tuesday, have about their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)

Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in Riga, Latvia, Monday, March 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he'll visit Tuesday, have about their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)