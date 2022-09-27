Russia to medevac wounded in school shooting to Moscow

Russian authorities last year sought to tighten gun regulations in the wake of the shootings.

Russia’s Investigative Committee identified the gunman in Izhevsk as Artyom Kazantsev and said he was wearing a black T-shirt bearing “Nazi symbols.” No details about his motives have been released, and an investigation is underway. But local officials said he was registered as a patient at a psychiatric facility.

The government of Udmurtia said 17 people, including 11 children, were killed in the shooting. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, 24 other people, including 22 children, were wounded in the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the shooting as “a terrorist act” and said President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary orders to the relevant authorities.

The school educates children between the first and 11th grades.

Russia’s National Guard said Kazantsev used two nonlethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets. The guns weren't registered with the authorities.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov

Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov

Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov