Russia strikes Kyiv with a combined drone and missile attack, the first in months

He said damage was still being assessed. In the past, such combined attacks aimed to overwhelm air defenses and cause maximum damage.

A 48-year-old man suffered head injuries in the Brovary district of Kyiv, according to emergency services. Debris from the attack caused a fire at a warehouse, said Kyiv Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko.

Popko also announced daytime electricity supply restrictions for businesses and industry in Kyiv due to Russian shelling and deficit in power generation.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP