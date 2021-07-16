Russia: Small airplane carrying 17 people missing in Siberia

The plane that went missing belonged to the local Sila airline and was flying from the town of Kedrovoye to the city of Tomsk.

The flight crew hadn't reported any problems before the plane disappeared, officials said.

But the plane's emergency beacon activated, signaling that the aircraft had a forced landing or crashed.

The plane's disappearance comes 10 days after another Russian plane crashed while preparing to land in bad weather on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, killing all 28 people on board. The investigation into the crash of the An-26 plane is ongoing.