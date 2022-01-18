Russia shortens COVID-19 isolation to 7 days as cases surge

Anna Popova, the head of Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said last week that new daily cases might reach six figures. President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has “a couple of weeks” to prepare for the unprecedented wave.

Golikova said Tuesday that 1,682 omicron cases have been officially confirmed in Russia so far, but the actual number is much higher. The new variant is already dominating in Moscow, the outlying region and St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, she said.

The recent surge of infections hasn't so far led to a spike in hospitalizations, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted Tuesday.

“So far we are not seeing the same proportion of severe cases as with delta,” Mishustin said, adding “we need to be prepared for any course of events.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that authorities were not discussing another nationwide lockdown.

Russia had only one national lockdown, in 2020, although many Russians were ordered to stay off work for a week in October 2021 amid a jump in reported cases and deaths. On Friday, the government decided to indefinitely postpone introducing restrictions for unvaccinated people, which would have been extremely unpopular among vaccine-hesitant Russians.

Just about half of Russia’s population of 146 million has been fully vaccinated, even though Russia boasted about being the first country in the world to approve and roll out a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended his orders obligating companies to keep at least 30% of staff working from home and people older than 60 to stay at home until April 1, but said at this point there was no need for any additional restrictions

The Russian capital on Tuesday reported 8,342 new infections, more than twice the figure just a week ago.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has registered over 10.8 million confirmed infections and 322,678 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Russia’s state statistics agency, which uses broader counting criteria, puts the death toll much higher, saying the overall number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 was over 625,000.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic