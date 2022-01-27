Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the response from the U.S. — and a similar one from NATO — left “little ground for optimism.” But he added that “there always are prospects for continuing a dialogue, it’s in the interests of both us and the Americans.”

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the U.S. response contained some elements that could lead to “the start of a serious talk on secondary issues," but emphasized that “the document contains no positive response on the main issue.” Those are Moscow's demands that NATO not expand and that the alliance refrain from deploying weapons that might threaten Russia.

Lavrov said top officials will submit proposals to Putin. Peskov said the Russian reaction would come soon.

The evasive official comments reflect the fact that it is Putin who will single-handedly determine Russia's next moves. He has warned of unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West refuses to heed the demands.

Peskov added that Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will decide whether they need to have another conversation following two calls last month.

While the diplomacy sputters on, so too do maneuvers that have escalated tensions. Russia has launched a series of military drills involving motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, dozens of warships in the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers in Belarus.

Meanwhile, NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv had seen the U.S. response before it was delivered to Russia and had no objections. He tweeted it was “important that the U.S. remains in close contact with Ukraine before and after all contacts with Russia.”

On a visit to Denmark, Kuleba emphasized his country’s need to strengthen its defenses.

“This crisis is a moment of truth, and this is why we speak about weapons,” he said. “This is why we speak about economic sanctions. This is why we speak about the consolidated position of all of us, so that President Putin sees that there are no weak links in our defensive chain.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a parliamentary debate on Ukraine that her government is closely coordinating its policy with allies, considering a range of options that could include the new Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline to Germany.

Amid the tensions, thousands of Ukrainians expressed their resolve to stand up to the Russian pressure under the hashtag #UkrainiansWillResist on Twitter and Facebook.

“No one will force Ukrainians to accept the Kremlin ultimatum,” wrote Andrii Levus, who initiated the campaign.

Beyond concerns about a possible Russian offensive in Ukraine, there also has been speculation that Moscow's response could include military deployments to the Western Hemisphere.

While a senior Russian diplomat recently refused to rule out such deployments to Cuba and Venezuela, a top Putin associate expressed skepticism Thursday at that prospect.

“Cuba and Venezuela are aiming to come out of isolation and restore normal relations with the U.S. to a certain extent, so there can’t be any talk about setting up a base there as happened during the Soviet times,” Dmitry Medvedev, a deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, told Russian media.

While he charged that the West is using Ukraine as a way to contain Russia, he somberly acknowledged that a Russia-NATO conflict “would be the most dramatic and simply catastrophic scenario, and I hope it will never happen.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexei Zaitsev reaffirmed a denial that Moscow has any intention to attack Ukraine, saying: “We consider even a thought about a war between our peoples unacceptable.”

While concerns about a possible Russian attack linger, a separatist conflict simmers in Ukraine. Following the 2014 ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv, Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed an insurgency in the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed over 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement have stalled.

Since the conflict began, Russia has been accused of sending troops and weapons to the separatists, something it has denied. On Thursday, Peskov wouldn't comment on a proposal from the Kremlin’s main political party, United Russia, which suggested that Moscow respond to the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine by sending arms to the rebels. He added that Putin is aware of the proposal but had no immediate reaction.

Envoys from Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany met in Paris on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve that conflict, reaching no visible progress but agreeing to hold another meeting in two weeks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the talks as “constructive” and urged a quick meeting of the four countries' leaders.

Medvedev, however, said that Moscow sees no point in talking to Zelenskyy, voicing hope that Ukrainians would eventually become “weary of that bedlam and elect the leadership that would pursue policies ... aimed at normal economic relations with Russia.”

That comment follows a British claim that the Kremlin was seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration — an allegation Russia denied.

___

Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi shake hands during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, participates in a media conference with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, and Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, right, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. NATO is right back in its element. As tensions mount with Russia, the world's biggest military organization is focused on security: defending the territory of its 30 member countries. That involves deterring any attempt to destabilize countries on its eastern flank: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File) Credit: Olivier Matthys

Caption A police officer shows explosives to schoolchildren during a police-organized civilian safety lesson in a city school in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The city authorities have launches training for civilians amid fears about Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, a Russian Su-35S fighter jets taxies after landing on an airfield in Belarus to attend a Russia-Belarus military drills. Russia has launched a series of military drills: Motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia practiced firing live ammunition, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea performed bombing runs, dozens of warships sailed for training exercises in the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers arrived in Belarus for joint war games. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Queen Margrethe, left, and Crown Prince Frederik, right receive Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the Knights' Hall in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Kuleba is on a two-day visit to Denmark. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Philip Davali

Caption In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, a Russian Il-76 air tanker, top, is refueling a Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces during an aerial training in Russian Far East. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party speaks attends a meeting in the Gorky residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The statement from Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, comes amid tensions over the concentration of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yekaterina Shtukina

Caption This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the Pogonovo training area just south of the city of Voronezh, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take "retaliatory measures" if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands over NATO and Ukraine, raising pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade its neighbor. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Credit: Planet Labs PBC

Caption Schoolchildren look at explosives during a police-organized civilian safety lesson in a city school in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The city authorities have launches training for civilians amid fears about Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky