Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia has denied that it intends to attack its neighbor but demanded guarantees from the West that NATO will not expand to Ukraine or other former Soviet nations or place its troops and weapons there. It also has urged NATO to roll back the deployments of its troops and weapons to Central and Eastern European nations that have joined the alliance after the end of the Cold War.

Washington and its allies firmly rejected Moscow’s demands but kept the door open to possible further talks on arms control and confidence-building measures intended to reduce the potential for hostilities.

Ryabkov insisted, however, that there can't be any meaningful talks on those issues if the West doesn't heed the main Russian demands for the non-expansion of NATO.

He warned that the Russian demands contained in draft agreements with the U.S. and NATO “constitute a package, and we're not prepared to divide it into different parts, to start processing some of those at expense of standing idle on others.”

The Russian diplomat underlined that Ukraine's increasingly close ties with NATO allies pose a major security challenge to Russia.

“We see the threat of Ukraine becoming ever more integrated in NATO without even acquiring a formal status of a NATO member state,” Ryabkov said, pointing at Western powers supplying Ukraine with weapons, training its troops and conducting joint drills. “This is something that goes right to the center of Russia's national security interests, and we will do our utmost to reverse this situation, to rebalance this situation through diplomatic means.”

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 after mass protests prompted Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly leader to flee to Russia. At the same time, Russia also cast its support behind a separatist insurgency that swept over large areas in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting there.

Asked if Russia could accept a moratorium on NATO's expansion eastward, an idea circulated by some political experts, Ryabkov answered with a firm o, saying that Moscow has seen the West backtracking on previous promises.

He emphasized that "for us, the matter of priority is achievement of watertight, bulletproof, legally binding guarantees” that Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations will not join the alliance.

Ryabkov suggested that the U.S. could also take a unilateral obligation to never vote for NATO membership for Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations.

Russia has urged the U.S. and NATO to provide a quick written response, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday it expects to receive it “within days.”

Caption A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine in what the West fears could be a prelude to an invasion. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - Russian deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for security talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jan. 10, 2022. Ryabkov warned Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but ironclad U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine or deployment of weapons there. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Denis Balibouse

Caption United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the U.S. embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Credit: Alex Brandon