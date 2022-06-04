Russia puts more strength behind 'creeping' Ukraine advance

“The combined use of air and artillery strikes has been a key factor in Russia’s recent tactical successes in the region,” the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in a Saturday assessment. The British ministry warned that after launching so many guided missiles, Russia was employing unguided missiles that have “almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties.”

The Ukrainian military staff reported that Ukrainian forces repulsed nine attacks in the Donbas over 24 hours. The claim could not be independently verified.

While Russian forces are concentrated on seizing the Donbas in the east, Ukrainian troops have staged counterattacks to try to regain territory in their country's south.

After seizing most of the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the port city of Mariupol, Moscow has installed local administrators, offered residents Russian passports and taken other steps to consolidate its hold on occupied areas.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Russian-installed officials and troops faced growing resistance among the local population and “an increase in partisan activity in southern Ukraine.”

The institute cited accounts on Russian Telegram channels of threats against locals who received Russian passports.

The Ukrainian Center for National Resistance, which established a website to advise residents on sabotage and other techniques, said Kherson residents were encouraged to burn down a Russian passport center.

The Ukrainian military general staff noted with approval the trouble that Russian occupation authorities were encountering. It said Russian leaders in Kherson wore bulletproof vests and traveled in armored vehicles.

In other developments:

— The bodies of more than 1,300 civilians have been exhumed so far in Ukraine's capital region following Russia’s military retreat from around Kyiv, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported Saturday. The bodies were sent to morgues for forensic examination, and some 200 of the victims have not been identified, ministry spokeswoman Alyona Matveyeva said. Since Russia’s withdrawal from the Kyiv region in early April, Ukrainian authorities have been collecting the dead, exhuming bodies from mass graves and working to document the killings and collect evidence for eventual war crimes investigations and possible prosecutions.

— A Russian rocket hit an agricultural site Saturday in the Odesa region, wounding two people, according to a regional military chief. Odesa is home to Ukraine's largest seaport and therefore vital to the country's ability to ship grain and other commodities. The rocket attack came hours after Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted: “Ukraine is ready to create necessary conditions to resume exports from the port of Odesa. The question is how to make sure that Russia doesn’t abuse the trade route to attack the city."

— Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview published Saturday that Russia is suffering significantly fewer military casualties compared to the first six weeks of the war. The lower figures might make Russian commanders “think that they are fighting successfully,” the website Meduza quoted Podolyak as saying. Speaking on Ukrainian television, he expressed optimism that new Western-supplied weaponry promised to Ukraine could change the “mathematics” of the war.

—- A driver escorting journalists was killed and two Reuters reporters were injured Friday when their vehicle came under fire en route to Sievierodonetsk. The identity of the driver was not released, and the circumstances of the attack were unclear. Reuters reported that photographer Alexander Ermochenko and camera operator Pavel Klimov were wounded while in a car provided by Russia-backed forces on a Russian-held section of road. Four days earlier, a French TV journalist was killed when his armored vehicle was hit by shrapnel from Russian shelling near Sievierodonetsk.

Varenytsia and Rosa reported from Sloviansk, Ukraine.

A cut tree is placed as a roadblock on the road in the Donetsk oblast region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Children in train guard uniforms wait for the departure of a children's train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Children's Railways, that lets children drive trains and learn about working in the railways, started to run again Saturday around Syretskyi Park rail track after being closed due to the war with Russia. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A boy peers through the window of a children's train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Children's Railways, that lets children drive trains and learn about working in the railways, started to run again Saturday around Syretskyi Park rail track after being closed due to the war with Russia. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 30, 2022, a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet fires rockets on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during interview with the Russia-1 TV channel in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 3, 2022. Putin on Friday blamed the West for emerging global food and energy crises and repeated his government's offers of safe passage for ships exporting grain from Ukraine if mines are removed from the waters. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2022. U.S. intelligence agencies underestimated Zelenskyy and Ukraine while overestimating Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, even as they accurately predicted Putin would order an invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)