Russia presses West for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions

Ukraine is not a NATO member but has strong backing from the military alliance. Ryabkov said Friday that NATO's military infrastructure is getting "as close as possible" to Russia "despite warnings."

Ryabkov urged NATO to "seriously consider" Russia's proposal of a moratorium on deploying short- and intermediate-rage missiles in Europe, saying Moscow considers such deployments “a direct path to accelerating confrontation.”

“Before it’s too late, we need to avoid a new missile crisis in Europe,” the deputy foreign minister said.

After his call with Putin, Biden announced future talks between the U.S., its top NATO allies and Russia to address some of Moscow’s security concerns.

A Russian army soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Russian troop concentration near Ukraine has raised Ukrainian and Western concerns of a possible invasion that Moscow has dismissed. (AP Photo)

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin sits during his talk with U.S. President Joe Biden via video conference in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Dec. 7, 2021. Biden warned Putin that Moscow would face "economic consequences like you've never seen" if it invades Ukraine, although he noted that Washington would not deploy its military forces there. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks under a camouflage net in a trench as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Dec. 6, 2021. Zelenskyy praised Ukraine's soldiers on a visit to an area near the conflict zone to mark a military holiday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)