Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus

Russia's Defense Ministry has promised to only draft those who have combat or service experience, but according to multiple media reports and human rights advocates, men who don't fit the criteria are also being rounded up.

The official decree on mobilization, signed by Putin last week, is concise and vague, fueling fears of a broader draft.

In an apparent effort to calm the population, Putin told Russia’s Security Council on Thursday that mistakes had been made in the mobilization. He said that Russian men mistakenly called up for service should be sent back home, and that only reservists with proper training and specialties should be summoned to serve.

“It’s necessary to deal with each such case independently, but if there is a mistake, I repeat, it must be fixed. It’s necessary to bring back those who were drafted without proper reason," Putin stressed.

The mass exodus of Russian men — alone or with their families or friends — began Sept. 21, shortly after Putin’s address to the nation, and continued all this week. Airline tickets to destinations abroad have sold out days in advance, even at unprecedentedly high prices.

Long lines of cars formed on roads leading to Russia's borders. Russian authorities tried to stem the outflow by turning back some men at the borders, citing mobilization laws, or setting up draft offices at border checkpoints.

The bus stations in Samara and Tolyatti, two large Russian cities in the Samara region, on Thursday halted service to Uralsk, a border city in Kazakhstan.

Finland announced that it would ban Russian citizens with tourist visas from entering the country starting Friday. With the exception of Norway, which has only one border crossing with Russia, Finland has provided the last easily accessible land route to Europe for Russian holders of European Schengen-zone visas. The Nordic country has taken in tens of thousands of people fleeing the military call-up in recent days.

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Musa Sadulayev Credit: Musa Sadulayev

Credit: Shakh Aivazov Credit: Shakh Aivazov

Credit: Shakh Aivazov Credit: Shakh Aivazov

Credit: Shakh Aivazov Credit: Shakh Aivazov

Credit: Shakh Aivazov Credit: Shakh Aivazov

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Shakh Aivazov Credit: Shakh Aivazov

Credit: Denis Spiridonov Credit: Denis Spiridonov

Credit: Denis Spiridonov Credit: Denis Spiridonov

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited