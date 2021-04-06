Russia: Navalny supporters denied prison visit and detained

Authorities transferred Navalny last month from a Moscow jail to the IK-2 penal colony in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of the Russian capital. The facility in the town of Pokrov stands out among Russian penitentiaries for its especially strict inmate routines, which include standing at attention for hours.

Within weeks of being imprisoned, Navalny said he developed severe back and leg pains and was effectively deprived of sleep because a guard checks on him hourly at night. He went on a hunger strike last Wednesday, demanding access to proper medication and a visit from his doctor.

Russia's state penitentiary service has said Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

In an Instagram post Monday, Navalny said that three of the 15 people he is housed with were diagnosed with tuberculosis. He said he had a strong cough and a fever with a temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius (100.6 F).

The newspaper Izvestia carried a statement from the state penitentiary service late Monday saying Navalny had been the prison's sanitary unit after a checkup found him having “signs of a respiratory illness, including a high fever.”

It was unclear Tuesday if there had been any changes to the politician's condition.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Navalny would receive the necessary medical care but no preferential treatment.

“Of course, there can be no talk about special conditions for one of the convicted persons,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “There are certain rules for inmates who got sick. If the illness truly takes place, any relevant treatment will be provided.”

