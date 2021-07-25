springfield-news-sun logo
Russia marks Navy's 325th anniversary, Iranian ship joins in

Iranian frigate "Sahand" of the Southern Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy takes part in the military parade during celebrations for Navy Day, in Kronshtadt outside St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World | 35 minutes ago
Russia has marked the 325th anniversary of the founding of its navy with ship parades at major ports

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia marked the 325th anniversary of the founding of its navy with ship parades at major ports on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main parade of more than 50 vessels in St. Petersburg, which included ships from the navies of Iran, Pakistan and India.

The Iranian frigate Sahand, which sailed down the Neva River in the parade, and the sea-based vessel Makran attracted attention from naval observers due to their unusually long voyages to Russia.

Parades also took place in the Russian naval bases of Severomorsk, Caspiisk, Baltiisk, Sevastopol, Vladivostok and at the Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria.

Iranian frigate "Sahand" of the Southern Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy takes part in the military parade during celebrations for Navy Day, in Kronshtadt outside St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited

Iranian frigate "Sahand" of the Southern Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy takes part in the military parade during celebrations for Navy Day, in Kronshtadt outside St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to spectators as he leaves the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, attend the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin shouts to spectators as he leaves the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, leave the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, attend the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to spectators as he leaves the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, attend the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, second right, while watching the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, second right, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, watch the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

