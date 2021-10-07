Russia marks 15th anniversary of Politkovskaya's killing

“It's a primary task to ensure the imminence of punishment for such crimes,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters when asked if the Kremlin would support waiving the statute of limitations to punish the mastermind.

Novaya Gazeta's editor, Dmitry Muratov, said that the search for the mastermind has long fizzled even though the authorities pretend it's ongoing.

“Regrettably, there is no probe going on now,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “We don't even know when an investigator last touched that criminal case.”

Muratov described Politkovskaya as an unrivaled reporter with strong charisma and a lot of empathy.

“She would bend her head as she listened to people and was so attentive that it became clear that there is nothing more important in the world than her interlocutor,” Muratov recalled. “And she also laughed in such a contagious way as few other people could! So she lived her life between that pain and that rare burst of laughter."

Anna Frants contributed to this report.

Caption Ballons are picture during a demonstration of Reporters Without Borders outside the Russian embassy in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, to pay tribute to late Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya who was shot on Oct. 7, 2006 in Moscow. Anna Politkovskaya was a prominent journalist at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper who was famous for her critical coverage of the war in Chechnya . The day of her death coincidence with the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

