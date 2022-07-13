Russia jails opposition figure for criticizing its military

Yashin was to be released from jail on Tuesday night, but was detained again on new charges and his apartment was searched. The Basmanny District Court on Wednesday ordered to remand him in custody until Sept. 12.

Yashin in court insisted that the charges against him were “politically motivated from the first to the very last page.”

“Don't be afraid of these scoundrels! Russia will be free!” he told a crowd of journalists and supporters in the courtroom after hearing the judge's ruling.

The Kremlin has cracked down hard on people who criticize what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Vladimir Kara-Muza, a well-known opposition figure, was arrested in April and charged under the same law as Yashin.

Yashin's colleague in the municipal council, Alexei Gorinov, was sentenced to seven years in prison on the same charges for anti-war remarks — the first prison sentence to be handed down under the new law.

Combined Shape Caption Russian opposition activist and a municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin stands in a cage at a court room during a hearing on his detention the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Yashin faces charges under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military that carry a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov) Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Combined Shape Caption Russian opposition activist and a municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin stands in a cage at a court room during a hearing on his detention the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Yashin faces charges under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military that carry a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov) Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov

