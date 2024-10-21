Russia investigates the claimed shoot-down of a cargo jet in Sudan's Darfur region

A message from Russia's Embassy in Khartoum confirmed its diplomats were investigating the incident in Sudan's Malha region in northern Darfur near the border with Chad. The embassy's message said Russians may have been on board at the time.

The paramilitary force, known as the RSF, has been at war with the Sudanese army since April 2023.

A request to the RSF for comment from The Associated Press was not immediately returned. However, the paramilitary force claimed in a statement it shot down a “foreign warplane” that had been aiding the Sudanese military. It alleged without providing evidence that the aircraft had been dropping “barrel bombs” on civilians.

“All foreign mercenaries aboard the aircraft were eliminated in the operation,” the statement said.

