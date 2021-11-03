Russia in BJK Cup semis, eliminates defending champ France

After dropping the first set, the Russian broke Cornet in the opening games of the following two sets to improve her record against her 59th-ranked opponent to 7-1, hitting 34 winners on the way.

Russia will play the winner of Group C, where the United States faces Spain later Wednesday.

After the 2019 champion was upset by outsider Canada 2-1 in its opener on Monday, France needed to beat Russia 3-0 to advance.

Last year’s edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12 teams in the finals are divided into four groups of three teams in a new format of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup.

Only the group winners advance to Friday's semifinals.

Earlier, Clara Burel kept France alive, winning the opening singles.

The 77th-ranked Burel upset Ekaterina Alexandrova, ranked 32nd, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 for her first victory over a top-50 player in her singles debut in the competition.

The Russian hit 34 winners but also produced 44 unforced errors before double-faulting on Burel’s fourth match point.

“It’s very special. It was the first match for my country and I was very happy to be able to win today,” the 20-year old Burel said.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Alize Cornet of France returns a ball to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenko during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenko looks up before returning a ball to Alize Cornet of France during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Alize Cornet of France reacts after loosing a point to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenko during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Alize Cornet of France celebrates after winning a point against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenko during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenko returns a ball to Alize Cornet of France during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Clara Burel of France serves to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova reacts after loosing a point to Clara Burel of France during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova reacts after loosing a point to Clara Burel of France during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek