Russia hits record coronavirus deaths for 2nd straight day

Some experts believe the true figure is even higher. Reports by Russia’s statistical service, Rosstat, that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality. They say 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September of this year.

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause, and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized.

Caption A medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Russian authorities on Friday reported a record number of coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

