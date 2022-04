Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front

Austin’s comments about weakening Russia appear to represent a broader U.S. strategic goal. Previously, the U.S. position had been that the goal of American military aid was to help Ukraine win and to defend Ukraine’s NATO neighbors against Russian threats.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said weapons supplied by Western countries “will be a legitimate target” for Russian forces. He also warned that the risk of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”

Speaking in an interview on Russian television, Lavrov said the arming of Ukraine is an attempt to drag on the fighting “until the last soldier” to inflict the most suffering on Russia.

Regarding the possibility of a nuclear confrontation, Lavrov said: “I would not want to see these risks artificially inflated now, when the risks are rather significant.”

“The danger is serious," he said. "It is real. It should not be underestimated.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to "split Russian society and to destroy Russia from within.”

In other developments, fires were reported at two oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. Their cause was not immediately known.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its apparent goal was the lightning capture of Kyiv, the capital. But the Ukrainians, with the help of Western weapons, thwarted the push and forced Putin's troops to retreat.

Moscow now says its goal is to take the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine. While both sides say the campaign in the east is underway, Russia has yet to mount an all-out ground offensive and has not achieved any major breakthroughs.

On Monday, Russia focused its firepower elsewhere, with missiles and warplanes striking far behind the front lines.

Five railroad stations in central and western Ukraine were hit, and one worker was killed, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukraine's state railway. The bombardment included a missile attack near Lviv, the western city close to the Polish border that has been swelled by Ukrainians fleeing the fighting elsewhere around the country.

Ukrainian authorities said that at least five people were killed by Russian strikes in the central Vynnytsia region.

Russia also destroyed an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, along with fuel depots there, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. In all, Russian warplanes destroyed 56 Ukrainian targets overnight, he said.

Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. general who was NATO’s top commander from 2013 to 2016, said the latest strikes against fuel depots are part of a strategy to deplete key Ukrainian war resources. The strikes against rail targets, on the other hand, are a newer tactic, he said.

“I think they’re doing it for the legitimate reason of trying to interdict the flow of supplies to the front,” he said. “The illegitimate reason is they know people are trying to leave the country, and this is just another intimidation, terrorist tactic to make them not have faith and confidence in traveling on the rails.”

Phillips P. O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, said the war is, for now, settling into a campaign of incremental battlefield losses and gains.

“The two sides are sort of every day weakening each other,” he said. “So it’s a question of what can you bring in that’s new” and “what can you destroy on the other side.”

In Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova that sits along the Ukrainian border, several explosions believed caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the territory's Ministry of State Security. There was no immediate claim of responsibility or reports of injuries. Transnistria is a strip of land with about 470,000 people and about 1,500 Russian troops based there.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry said “the aim of today’s incident is to create pretexts for straining the security situation in the Transnistrian region." The U.S. warned previously that Russia may launch “false-flag” attacks against its own side to create a pretext for invading other nations.

Last week, Rustam Minnekayev, a Russian military commander, said the Kremlin wants full control of southern Ukraine, which he said would open the way to Transnistria.

An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian troops holed up in a steel plant in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol are tying down Russian forces and apparently keeping them from being added to the offensive elsewhere in the Donbas. Over the weekend, Russian forces launched new airstrikes on the Azovstal plant to try to dislodge the holdouts.

Some 1,000 civilians were also said to be taking shelter at the steelworks, and the Russian military pledged to open a humanitarian corridor Monday for them to leave.

The Russian offer was met with skepticism by Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukraine does not consider the route safe and added that Russia had breached agreements on similar evacuation routes before. She called on the United Nations to oversee an evacuation.

The city council and mayor of Mariupol said a new mass grave has been identified about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the city. Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities were trying to estimate the number of victims. It was at least the third new mass grave discovered in Russian-controlled areas near Mariupol in the last week.

Mariupol has been gutted by bombardment and fierce street fighting over the past two months. In addition to freeing up Russian troops, the capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that after two months of war, “The life of peaceful cities and villages has been turned into hell.”

“A part of Ukrainian cities and communities has been destroyed down to stone.” He said his country's goal is to maintain resistance and “make the occupiers’ stay in our land even more intolerable,” while Russia drains its resources.

Britain said it believes 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow began its invasion. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said 25% of the Russian combat units sent to Ukraine “have been rendered not combat effective."

Ukrainian officials have said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed as of mid-April.

Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau and Jon Gambrell in Lviv, Ukraine, and AP staff around the world contributed.

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption Irina, 61, left, stands next to her mother Klavidia, 91, who lies on a mattress next to another elderly woman as they wait to board a train at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022, to flee the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a building near a frontline position in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption US Volunteers Wade Helton, left, and Darrell Loveless, center, work moving dead bodies from refrigerated trucks to the morgue in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter walks out of an apartment on fire following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption People choose from donated clothes that are displayed at a train station before boarding a train, fleeing from the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns, in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption An elderly woman waits at a train station before boarding a train at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022, to flee the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Monday, April 25, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, centre back to the camera, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third from left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, attend their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba talks during an interview with Associated Press at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Kyiv, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Combined Shape Caption Relatives attend the funeral of Illya Shklyaruk, 25, an Irpin citizen involved in evacuations of his neighbours from the town and killed inside his car by a bun shot by Russian Army on March 8, at the cemetery of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption Darya Piven, 33, looks as her daughter Zlata, 6, as she visits the graves of her parents Nadiya Myakushko, 69, and Volodymyr Cherednichenko, 75, who were killed by Russian army in Irpin on March 24, in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption Darrell Loveless works moving dead bodies from refrigerated trucks to the morgue in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption An elderly woman sits on a train at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022, before departing to flee from the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian Iryna caresses dogs as she asks for money to support a centre for abandoned dogs next to a poster that reads in Ukrainian: "Heroes don't die", in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. Iryna is a volunteer who helps in a shelter where dozen of abandoned dogs have been moved in. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco