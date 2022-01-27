Russia gathers with US, Europe on climate despite tensions

Thursday's session also played to hopes of Biden administration officials and others that even nations at odds with each other over numerous other matters — especially the United States, Russia and China — could stay at least minimally engaged in diplomacy aimed at keeping the Earth's warming from the burning of fossil fuels below catastrophic levels.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened Thursday's session by stressing what he said were the major climate polluters' obligations: following through on the specific emissions-cutting and climate aid pledges they made at the Glasgow summit and keep committing to additional bigger, faster steps, the first official said.

Diplomats were also frank about the problems their countries face in meeting their pledges, the official said. That included the representatives of President Joe Biden, who has been unable to get his most ambitious climate legislation through a Senate where Democrats hold the slimmest of majorities.

Many in Thursday's session “underscored the importance of countries whose 2030 targets are not yet aligned with the Paris goal strengthening them this year,” Kerry said in a statement afterward. “One thing is clear: we all must move faster in this decade to accelerate the transition from coal to renewables.”

The session and others that will follow are meant to keep up emissions-cutting momentum internationally between U.N. climate summits.

The United Nations calculates that countries must halve emissions by the end of this decade to keep the Earth's rising temperature at or under an internationally set target level.

The Biden administration helped broker new pledges by many governments for more action cutting emissions before Glasgow.

But the world is on track to get much hotter than the target level even if countries make good on their promises. And climate-wrecking pollution, mostly from coal-burning power plants and trucks hauling cargo, has surged again as the pandemic economy recovers.

The session grouped the world's worst climate polluters and biggest economies with some of the countries most endangered by the warming climate. Participants represented Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, Egypt, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Turkey, and the United Nations.