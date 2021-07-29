Russia fines Google for violating data storage law

Pressure on major social media platforms increased this year after Russian authorities criticized them for being used to bring tens of thousands of people into the streets to demand the release of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most well-known critic. The wave of demonstrations across the country posed a major challenge to the Kremlin.

Officials alleged that social media platforms failed to remove calls for children to join the protests, and Putin urged police to more steadfastly monitor social media platforms and to track down those who draw children into “illegal and unsanctioned street actions.”

Facebook and Twitter have been fined repeatedly this year for failing to remove content that Russian authorities deemed unlawful. Roskomnadzor once threatened to ban Twitter and since March has slowed down the speed at which the platform can operate.