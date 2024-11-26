Russia expels British diplomat after accusing him of spying

The agency, known under its Russian acronym FSB, alleged that he has worked for British intelligence under diplomatic cover, replacing one of the six British diplomats who were expelled from Russia in August. The FSB alleged that Wilkes was involved in "intelligence and subversive activities that threatened the security of the Russian Federation."

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that a decision has made to revoke Wilkes' accreditation and he has been ordered to leave the country within two weeks. She said that the ministry has summoned the British ambassador to hand over the notice.

The U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had no immediate comment.

Russia announced the expulsion of six British diplomats in September weeks after it happened. Moscow accused them of spying, allegations rejected by the U.K. as “completely baseless.”

Russia and NATO allies have carried out multiple rounds of mutual expulsions of diplomats as relations have sunk to the lowest levels since the Cold War after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.