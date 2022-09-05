Russia: Ex-reporter jailed for 22 years on treason charges

The European Union on Monday also urged Russian authorities to drop all charges against Safronov and “release him without any conditions,” denouncing “systematic repressions of the regime against independent journalism.”

Safronov has been in custody since his July 2020 arrest in Moscow.

Rights activists, journalists, scientists and corporate officials who have faced treason accusations in Russia in recent years have found it difficult to defend themselves because of secrecy surrounding their cases and a lack of public access to information.

Safronov’s father also worked for Kommersant, covering military issues after retiring from the armed forces. In 2007, he died after falling from a window of his apartment building in Moscow.

Investigators concluded that he killed himself, but some Russian media outlets questioned the official version, pointing to his intent to publish a sensitive report about secret arms deliveries to Iran and Syria.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the director of Russia's state space corporation, stands in a cage in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, on July 16, 2020. A court in Moscow on Monday found the former journalist Ivan Safronov guilty of treason and sentenced him to 22 years in a maximum security prison, concluding a trial that has been widely seen as politically motivated. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the director of Russia's state space corporation, stands in a cage in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, on July 16, 2020. A court in Moscow on Monday found the former journalist Ivan Safronov guilty of treason and sentenced him to 22 years in a maximum security prison, concluding a trial that has been widely seen as politically motivated. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

